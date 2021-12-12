Lawsuits in the automotive industry are more than common, not so much between brands and between suppliers, but there are also. In fact, the one that concerns us is at least curious when knowing the companies involved. One of them, Alcantara, the most famous upholstery manufacturer on the market.

Surely it will sound to you Alcantara. Even though it is one of the best materials used as trim for door panels, seat upholstery and steering wheel trim and gear knobs of the sportiest models on the market, it is also the name of an Italian company dedicated to the manufacture of this textile, and of luxury furniture.

Today is in most of the most exclusive models on the market, but it became known for the perfect and suggestive finish of the Lancia and Maserati interiors. This company has just won a significant lawsuit against a competitor that you may have also heard of, although less famous. Especially in German models, where it appears in upholstery fabrics: Dynamics is called.

Detail of the judicial sentence displayed on the Dinamica web portal

Alcantara wins smear lawsuit

Alcantara sued Dinamica early last summer due to unfair competition, although it can almost be said that it was more due to dirty game of the second. When sustainability is becoming a flag, those of this company started a war without quarter against the Italian, from which they did not contemplate the consequences that could be generated. The problem has been based on the presentation of Dinamica as the “first and only sustainable microfiber fabric in the entire production process”.

But these statements not only stayed there, but went further by deploying a real smear and smear campaign against the transalpinos, reaching the point that those responsible for the defendant company pointed out to certain luxury brands that the Italian had problems with sustainability and that it would be forced to close.

And is that in the industry everything ends with knowing. Some arguments that Alcantara used against Miko, and the Italian justice has now proved them right. The conviction is more than exemplary because, despite bearing all the costs derived from the judicial process, those of Dinamica must show a full copy of the judgment on their website, in Italian and also send a correction of the statements made staining the name and reputation of the Italian house, in all the Italian and international media, where they had made the mentions.