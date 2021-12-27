All fans of Horror video games are impatient, especially after witnessing the Game Awards gala, where we had the opportunity to witness several important announcements, among which we can highlight Alan Wake 2 or Star Wars Eclipse, the new franchise title created by George Lucas, and this time developed by Quantic Dream.

Something that has caught our attention is that there was room for the new work from Bokeh Game Studio: Slitterhead, the latest game from the creator of Silent Hill. And not only is Keiichiro Toyama in the project, since Yamaoka has also returned to compose, again, the soundtrack, as he did 20 years ago with the original Silent Hill.

Best of all, Akira Yamaoka shows the creative process behind the Slitterhead soundtrack. In a video posted on the studio’s official YouTube channel, we can see for 11 minutes how Yamaoka leads the entire process of composing the soundtrack for Slitterhead.

As well as showing the ins and outs of creating his music, it also serves as a gift to veteran Silent Hill fans, as Yamaoka has tried to emulate what he did during the very first Silent Hill, and being able to see it is a true Christmas present.

Slitterhead and the creative process behind the soundtrack

Even without going into full production, we can say that Slitterhead has our full attention, since it has among its developers two of the most important Japanese figures of horror in video games. People like Toyama and Yamaoka revolutionized the industry with Silent Hill, and even today we are still waiting for a new installment in the Konami saga.