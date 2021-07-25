Aiways, a young brand of Chinese origin, is determined to gain a foothold in the competitive European electric car market. In its assault on the Old Continent, Aiways has set itself a very ambitious goal, to snatch customers who would have chosen to get an electric from the Hyundai or KIA brands. The first model that Aiways will commercialize in Europe is the U5.

The new Aiways U5

is the first model that the young Chinese manufacturer Aiways will market in Europe. This electric car brand that does not reach half a decade of history and whose headquarters are in Shanghai, is ready to carry out its ambitious process of global expansion. A process that inevitably passes through the Old Continent. In his landing in the European territory an intriguing objective has been established.

Aiways wants to attract buyers of electric cars from Hyundai and KIA. Yes, this Chinese brand is in a position to compete directly with two of the benchmark generalist firms in the electric mobility market. In order to achieve this goal, Aiways has chosen to market the new U5 at a really competitive and interesting price.

Aiways wants to face Hyundai and KIA in Europe

The new Aiways U5 lands in Europe for less than € 38,000



The new U5 will be available in Germany with a starting price of € 37,990. A figure that a priori seems high but we must bear in mind that it is a totally electric vehicle and loaded with technological equipment. In addition, if we put that figure in context and compare it with some of its more direct rivals that will wear the Hyundai and KIA insignia, we will see that it is below. It is more affordable.

Starting below € 38,000, the Aiways electric car will be able to boast in Germany of being cheaper than the KIA EV6 (€ 44,990) and the Hyundai IONIQ 5 (€ 41,900). However, it does not have everything going for it, the new U5 must take into account other European alternatives that are cheaper. The Volkswagen ID.4 and the Skoda Enyaq iV are two clear examples.

Aiways highlights that one of the main strengths of the U5 that allows it to differentiate itself from the rest of electric vehicles is its technological equipment. And especially, its driving assistance systems and its infotainment system. Among other technologies, it has adaptive cruise control, active lane maintenance assistant, blind spot monitoring, emergency braking with recognition of cars, cyclists and pedestrians and rear traffic alert.

The new Aiways U5 will be marketed in Germany for less than € 38,000

The autonomy of the new Aiways U5



In the bowels of the U5 is a lithium-ion battery of 63 kWh provided by CATL whose main objective is none other than to power the electric motor of 150 kW (204 hp) and 310 Nm of maximum torque. Power is sent to the front axle. It is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km / h in 7.5 seconds and reaching a top speed of 170 km / h. Declares according to the WLTP cycle a autonomy of 410 kilometers. Using a quick charge point, the battery can be recharged from 20 to 80% in 35 minutes.