Infinite Loop is the daily podcast from Applesfera, broadcast from Monday to Friday at 7:00 a.m. (Spanish peninsular time), in which we talk about Apple and its competition seen through the prism of the Cupertino company. It is a podcast of about ten minutes in length, presented by Javier Lacort and edited by Santi Araújo.

These have been the five episodes of this week, you can listen to them in full from this same page.

# 479: Testing the AirPods 3

A look at the AirPods 3: sound, design, autonomy, quality of its microphones, and above all, how it fits within the family of headphones and compared to the AirPods Pro.

# 480: iPhone and mental health

An article in the Wall Street Journal revealed that Apple is conducting studies on mental health by detecting certain patterns of use on the iPhone or Apple Watch. A hopeful news that is accompanied by a suspicious reading.

# 481: The Shortage Has Arrived

The global chip shortage has so far been able to be circumvented by Apple, at least to a large extent. For this quarter, facing the Christmas campaign, it will no longer be like that.

# 482: It’s not 38 anymore, it’s 41

In Apple’s latest quarterly results, we were able to verify the consolidation of a trend that began just a year ago: the notable increase in margins achieved by the company, both gross and net.

# 483: Free the Watch

Seven years later, the Apple Watch has gained in size, screen, functions, sensors and autonomy compared to the iPhone. However, this last point is possibly its weakest link.

You can listen to Loop Infinito from any podcast manager:

Or by searching directly “Loop Infinito” in your preferred client. Each new episode is published daily at the following times:

Spain (peninsular time) : 7.00 h

: 7.00 h Spain (Canary time) : 6.00 h

: 6.00 h Mexico : 0.00 h

: 0.00 h Argentina : 3.00 h

: 3.00 h Colombia : 1.00 h

: 1.00 h chili : 3.00 h

: 3.00 h United States (east coast) : 1.00 h

: 1.00 h United States (west coast): 22.00 h

We will hear from each other next Monday. Thanks for joining us.