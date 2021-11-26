Renault is celebrating the 60th anniversary of one of its most iconic cars in style. The classic Renault 4L has been transformed into a flying car. The new Renault Air4 Concept bursts onto the scene to glimpse a futuristic design that reinterprets the mythical French model.

The celebration of 60th anniversary of the Renault 4L has reached its peak with the presentation in society of a very interesting and peculiar conceptual model. Renault has transformed its mythical model into a flying car. The result? The new Renault Air4 Concept. A project that has been possible thanks to the collaboration with the design center TheArsenale.

This year marks the sixtieth anniversary of the Renault 4L, a car that has played a leading role in the history of the signing of the rhombus. A vehicle sold in more than 100 countries during its 30 years of life and that has exceeded the barrier of 8 million units. It has been a relentless success and, such is the importance it reached at the time, that it became an icon.

The Renault 4L becomes a flying car



Renault has carried out various initiatives throughout the year to celebrate such an important birthday. The The original Renault 4 was a simple but very efficient and versatile car. It was produced between 1961 and 1992. It has been key in both family and professional mobility. Even in France it was used by the gendarmerie and the mail delivery provider.

From the designers of TheArsenale, the classic model has been reinvented into a flying car, the new Air4. East showcarAccording to Renault, it claims air as the road of the future. The invisible highways above our heads.

The new Air4 retains the lines and volumes of the original 4L. It has been built in carbon fiber. The rigidity has been completely revised to include new concepts. Artificial intelligence was used in the design process to analyze all the data obtained during the tests.

Renault Air4 Concept, a 100% electric flying car



The chassis of the Renault 4 is fixed at the front and is located in the center of the frame. The driver can be accommodated aboard the passenger compartment, lifting it. The Air4 does not need wheels to move. Uses a total of four double propellers. Each one located in a corner of the vehicle.

Another key to this peculiar flying car is its propulsion system. It is totally electric. The new Air4 is powered by 22,000 mAh lithium polymer batteries that generate a total capacity of 90,000 mAh. The vehicle can reach a maximum horizontal speed of 26 m / s with an inclination of 45º during flight and up to 70º of maximum inclination. It can fly up to 700 meters in altitude with a takeoff speed of 14 m / s and a landing speed of 3 m / s.