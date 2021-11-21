After the confirmation of a great return to the cast of the Disney + series, Ahsoka, now a preview was given about the rest of the staff that will be in it.

Star wars continues to greatly expand its multimedia universe. After the union between Lucasfilm and Disney, the franchise has already created almost a decade of productions, among which the entry of the saga into the world of series stands out. The brand’s debut on television was marked by The Mandalorian. Now, the production has already announced the premiere of two spin-offs. Is about The Book of Boba Fett and Ahsoka.

The latter will focus on the adventures of the Padawan of Anakin Skywalker. It is not yet known whether he will show his life during or after Clone wars. The doubt arises reasonably, then Hayden Christensen he was commented to return in the role of the jedi. It is believed that it can also play the role of Darth vader.

Apart from the interpreter, Rosario Dawson, who gives life to the protagonist of the project, were the only two confirmed cast members. Now, the news is updated and the above is expanded. According to reports, the actress Natasha Liu Bordizzo will join the proposal of Disney +.

The interpreter comes to the work team in order to give life to Sabine wren. For the most fans, this name is not strange, as it is one of the most iconic characters of Star wars rebels. It is about a Mandalorian warrior who leads a revolution against the Empire.

His appearance in this show will only be the entrance door, since he will join the rest of the officials of his town, of which they plan to launch a program later. Now, while there is no release date for Ahsoka, it is known that it will be available in the catalog in 2022.

Source: Collider