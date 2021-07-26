Rumors suggest that in the next Star wars series, Ahsoka, Ezra Bridger will appear, and could play the character the star of Aladdin. Check out the spectacular fan art of what it would look like!

If recent rumors about the possible cast of the Star Wars series, Ahsoka, are to be believed, they place Aladdin star Mena Massoud as the actor who will bring the character of Ezra Bridger to life in live action, and this impressive fan. -art imagine how it would look on paper.

A spin-off of The Mandalorian based on the adventures of Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) was confirmed to be in development during Disney’s Investor Day last year, and while nothing is official at the moment, there are rumors that at the moment. least two characters from the acclaimed animated series, Star Wars Rebels, will appear in the series.

A few days ago there was a rumor that claimed to have confirmed that Lars Mikkelsen, the actor who voiced Grand Admiral Thrawn in the Rebels series, will reprise the role in Ahsoka, while Aladdin star Mena Massoud will play Ezra Bridger .

Now the artist Mizuri has shared impressive fan art through his Instagram account that imagines what Massoud could look like as the young wielder of the force, Ezra Bridger.

Massoud’s involvement has not been confirmed. But it’s worth noting that the actor seemed to hint that there was some truth to the rumors last year.

What will Ahsoka’s story be about?

At the end of the Rebels series, Ahsoka and Sabine Wren embarked on a mission to find Ezra after he was sucked into a wormhole during his battle with Thrawn. Although these events were not specifically mentioned in the episode in which Ashoka appeared in The Mandalorian, there were some indications that he might be looking for Ezra during his confrontation with Magistrate Morgan Elsbeth, so it is highly likely that the series that follows Anakin Skywalker’s former Padawan is the closest thing to a Rebels sequel but in real action.

What do you think of the fan art? Ahsoka’s series will be available at Disney + sometime in 2022, although production has not yet begun, first we will see the Cassian Andor and Obi-wan series.