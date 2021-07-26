After just a few months, GTA V leaves Xbox Game Pass again

We all know that from time to time and from time to time, the games belonging to the Microsoft Xbox Game Pass subscription service change according to the new titles that are coming out and the contracts that exist between Xbox and the developers. Recently, it has been reported that after just a few months, GTA V leaves Xbox Game Pass, possibly due to commercial benefits coming up for the Rockstar Games title.

According to the portal TrueAchievements, the game has been added for removal in the official Game Pass mobile app, so it is now fully confirmed. Notably GTA V was held for a short time when the service was introduced last year, And everything indicates that the same will happen in 2021, since it has a deadline end of July or the first week of August.

GTA V was added to the Xbox Game Pass service in early April, which means that it was less than 3 months available to subscribers. This movement clearly responds to possible new sales that the title may have in the future, since GTA V will receive the next gen version in November of this year. Without a doubt, a good incentive for new users to buy the game if they have Xbox Series X | S.

While GTA V is a game with its obvious antiquity, Rockstar continues to sell its star title very well today, who is in the first places of the best-selling games worldwide each week. Time will tell if after the next gen version or next year, they will include it again in Game Pass, or on the contrary, they will include its counterpart Red Dead Redemption 2. What is certain, is that Rockstar will make new benefits to from November of this year.

