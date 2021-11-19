After many years, Kristen Stewart recalled some details of her relationship with Robert Pattinson

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson starred in the films in the series Twilight from 2005 to 2009 as Bella Swan and Edward Cullen, respectively. The actors were already recognized in the middle, it was their participation in these films that ended up launching them to international stardom.

On multiple occasions, both Kristen and Robert have confessed not enjoying playing their lead roles in TwilightHowever, it was precisely on the set of the film that her love arose.

After getting engaged, Kristen talks publicly about her affair with Robert Pattinson

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson They took their love from the screen to real life and became one of the most mediatic youth couples, but their courtship did not have a happy ending: Kristen was unfaithful to Robert with the film director, Rupert Sanders.

“I am deeply sorry for the pain and shame I have caused my loved ones and everyone who has been affected. This momentary indiscretion has endangered the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob, ”she said of the scandal at the time.

Now that the actress is engaged to her girlfriend, screenwriter Dylan Meyer, she decided to remember some details of their romance that the actor who gave life to Edward Cullen:

“He had an intellectual approach that was combined with ‘I don’t care about this, but I’m going to make it work,'” he confessed to The New Yorker. “We were young and stupid,” he concluded.

