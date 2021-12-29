Kimberly Loaiza revealed her wasp waist and strong abs!

Kimberly loaiza just released his new single in collaboration with Ovy On The Drums, We are no longer. This musical project was so successful that the music video for the song was ranked number one in world trends.

It may interest you: Kimberly Loaiza and Juan De Dios Pantoja open a new Hollywood-style mansion

However, not everything was honey on flakes for the Biggest Cuteness; Their new release was leaked ahead of time and played by their haters on all platforms, so Kimberly launched a strong message against them.

“I want to tell you that indeed my song had to come out on December 17, but it leaked and the haters for sabotaging my work for the millionth time shared it everywhere possible to take away the strength of my release,” wrote Kim.

It may interest you: Kimberly Loaiza surprises with a crazy piercing!

After facing the haters who call her “fat”, Kimberly shows off her flat abdomen

Another of Kim’s complaints was that some netizens began to make fun of her, calling her “fat”. The content creator confronted the comments noting that at that time she was pregnant with Juanito, as well as adding: “And if I’m fat, what is the problem with the bodies?”

To silence the haters, the interpreter of Better alone He posted a couple of videos on TikTok through which he revealed his wasp waist and flat abdomen. Do not miss them!

@ kimberly.loaiza 😬 ♬ original sound – ka1 Chae

@ kimberly.loaizaNo se created 😂 ♬ original sound – Omar

Subscribe to Tú Magazine: https://www.tususcripcion.com/product/n-tu/

Follow us on Instagram: @revistatumexico