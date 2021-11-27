After Black Friday 2021, what did we learn in marketing?

The Black friday held its 2021 edition and this year one of the challenges has been to face a consumer more accustomed to electronic commerce and, therefore, with more demanding habits in terms of quality and experience that is required of the consumer.

Given this, an element that we should not lose sight of is the ability to create strategies, starting from what was achieved and how we prepare for a phenomenon that is not wasteful today, on the contrary, it checks the ability to digital to help the consumer to acquire new habits in the face of restrictions and to own elements that help spending and sales to stay active.

As part of the lessons learned, we realized that updating is key through the academic offer that the Marketing School or the experience you share Juliana Camargo, Head of Marketing and Merchandising for eBay Latam.

Juliana Camargo – Success goes hand in hand with brand building, the conversion that takes place throughout the year, it is an important date, but what is expected? (Must) work on recurring buyers. It is important to understand the behavior of the buyer, his preferences. It is key to have a demand knowledge of what they are looking for, to deliver the inventory and we know that it is a matter of discount where they make price comparisons, where with shipping options, the products meet an attractive price.

What changes from one year to the next is the demand, the discount, the type of supply based on what the consumer demands at this time.

Be prepared for the lawsuit, so they have a good experience and come back in the future.

Merca2.0 – In 2022 electronic commerce will arrive with many lessons learned, what result will we see in this effort?

JC – We see that the expectations for 2022 are positive, in recent years we had challenges in shipping options. I think that along with this expectation, work should be done to keep looking at what is relevant for this moment in terms of assortment and always working to retain the new buyers that are acquired.

