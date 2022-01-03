Admirable: supermarket packer paid off debt with coins he earned working

Giving the word and fully fulfilling it is an act that is not seen frequently in our days, that is why this young man caused a surprise with his honesty.

A young man paid the debt that he maintained for months, just on the deadline, thanks to his perseverance, work and effort. The honesty of people is a value that makes them shine wherever they go and that was the case with this boy.

It is about a supermarket packer who requested a loan with the intention of paying it back eight months after acquiring it.. To the surprise of many and, particularly, of the woman who gave him the money, this man was punctual. But the way in which he paid off his debt was what impacted the lender even more.

We invite you to learn about what happened between the packer and the woman who loaned the money, and how significant the payment on time was for both of them.

Man paid debt thanks to his effort

The young worker was very clear when asking for the amount of money borrowed. This was mentioned by his lender, Lupita Santos, through his social networks. And is that could not contain his shock and surprise to receive the money back when he least expected it.

“They say that when you do something with your right hand, your left hand should not know it. But this is to be admired. Eight months ago a person asked me for a loan of 1,500 Mexican pesos ($ 71), that person is low-income and now works as a packer, ”Santos initially expressed on his Facebook profile to relate in detail what happened.

As the young man would have initially put it, At the end of the eight months of the loan, he arrived at Lupita’s door to return the 1500 pesos. This was a sample of how committed and responsable Which is, because the lender acknowledged that he had not been rushed or mentioned the debt issue since that first meeting.

“I loaned him the money because I liked his sincerity. Today I no longer remembered that money, but he came very early and paid me every penny, like that with mere coins. I wanted to cry because there are still people who really value what a loan is. “

-Lupita Santos-

A loan paid penny by penny

The packer paid the debt with a lot of coins earned from his work. In this way, the woman was satisfied with the deal she had made. Especially since he never felt the need to remind her of this negotiation.

Nowadays, it is increasingly difficult to count on the sincerity, commitment and honesty from the people. That is why gestures like this are valuable and deserve to be shared. Although it is a must, it is regrettable every time scams and deceptions arise, regardless of the bond that binds people.

This time, the table with stacks of coins from Lupita Santos were the protagonists. But these gestures must be replicated, because we should all have the power to give our word and fulfill it. In addition, this opens the doors to new and better opportunities, as it fosters confidence in the relations and it gives positive results in any circumstance.

