In recent years, Xbox has made direct inroads into many accessories with its brand, from the mini fridge that we have been seeing in numerous reviews to Phil Spencer’s snowboard, all with a very classic and elegant design. Now, as a collaboration between Adidas and Xbox for the latter’s 20th anniversary, the new Xbox sports shoes have been launched, whose design is really beautiful, being available all over the world.

Via Xbox Wire, an article was published with all the details of the new shoes, whose design is inspired by the classic guidelines of the brand, together with all Adidas manufacturing technologies. The name of this accessory is “Xbox Forum Techboost”, and has sports characteristics for full comfort in training or day-to-day walks.

Adidas finally presents the new Xbox shoes, now available worldwide

From Xbox, they have commented on the inspiration that this alliance with Adidas and the manufacture and global launch of the shoes meant (translated): “With a design inspired by the fastest and most powerful Xbox console ever, the Xbox Series X, the silhouette is a bold start in jet black, further amplified with hints of neon green and tech-driven details. Overall, we wanted to create a shoe that cemented a moment in time, but also felt timeless. This is a shoe that is designed to be played, designed to be worn and for our community to enjoy, one that is always played. “

Without a doubt, very good news for all the fans who want to get a pair of these beautiful sneakers, available now worldwide at a price of $ 140. They can be found through the Adidas official store and all its stores around the world, as well as in the Microsoft Store from the United States.

