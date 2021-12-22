There are fashions that set trends, in general these do not usually damage the operation of video games during their use.

This was not the case Apex legends, which remains one of the most successful and popular battle royales on the market. Probably because of this, it is that lately its users have been reporting serious problems during their games, and it is that this title is facing challenges that were not foreseen during its development.

These problems might seem small from an external perspective, but they affect just like others they have been facing for a long time as balance, hackers and monetization problems continue, now they have a new enemy that seemed harmless: the emojis.

As is common, in most multiplayer video games, users are allowed to create a nickname To use in games and interact with other players, we are usually warned about certain limitations in these names, such as, it is impossible to add symbols and emojis.

But there are also those who manage to get away with it no matter what these actions can have severe consequences, and there are those who found a way to circumvent these restrictions to append emojis to their usernames.

The result, according to the youtuber The Gaming Merchant (via GameRant), those special characters have already managed to become a nightmare for the Respawn Entertainment competitive shooter community.

Specifically speaking about some of the players, who have already experienced game crash, point loss, and text blocking the field of view, which is quite annoying.

The good news is that there is a way to get rid of these problems, and as the youtuber explained to us, the solution lies in activating the Streamer mode, which prevents other players’ names from appearing in the feed.

It is easy to activate it, you only need to open the game options menu and select the “playability” tab, while there, you look for the “Streamer Mode” option and activate it.

It is believed that this could prevent names that include an undesirable character from appearing in the game.

But still, we hope that Respawn Entertainment address this situation, already providing a permanent solution to this problem that could grow in the future.

