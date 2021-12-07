If something works, better not touch it. Acura Motorsport and Honda Performance Development will not only continue their DPi project with the development of an LMDh prototype to contest the queen class of the IMSA from 2023, but they will do so under the same ingredients that define the current effort. This means that Acura and Oreca will work together again on the Acura ARX-06 LMDh projectThe French preparer being the chassis supplier that has chosen the brand. In turn, the manufacturer will keep the same sports partners and Wayne Taylor Racing and Meyer Shank Racing to be Acura Teams again in 2023Therefore, they will be the two structures in charge of putting the brand’s LMDh prototypes on track.

Oreca’s continuity as a technical partner was taken for granted, while the agreement with Wayne Taylor Racing and Meyer Shank Racing was already defined, since both teams have a three-year contract with Acura, an agreement that began this year. Thus, The debut of the Acura ARX-06 LMdh as a replacement for the ARX-05 DPi will have the same actors, something understandable given the success of the project. Ultimately, podium finishes by both teams at Sebring, Watkins Glen and Petit Le Mans and Wayne Taylor Racing’s victory at the 24 Hours of Daytona have allowed Acura to be the strongest firm in the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup this year. What’s more, Acura also achieved the drivers, teams and brands title in both 2019 and 2020., albeit with Team Penske.

Neel Jani does not bet exclusively on Porsche to compete in LMDh Read news

David salters, president of Honda Performance Development (HPD), has been commissioned to confirm the renewal of the Oreca agreement for the French preparer to develop the chassis of the Acura ARX-06 LMDh: «It is my pleasure to announce that we will continue our partnership with Oreca in the new stage of hybrid DMLs. We have enjoyed a very successful partnership with Oreca with the current DPi program, with our Acura ARX-05. We have managed to win the IMSA Manufacturers’ Championship in both 2019 and 2020, as well as the Michelin Endurance Cup this season. We expect a big technical challenge with the new LMDhs and the competition from other manufacturers will be immense, but Acura and HDP want just that. With Oreca and our teams we are really excited to be part of IMSA in the debut of the LMDh era.».