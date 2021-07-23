There have been many rumors about Ezra Bridger and Grand Admiral Thrawn returning in the live action series, Ahsoka coming to Disney +

Many fans shouted with enthusiasm when in the chapter of The Mandalorian, in which Ahsoka Tano appears, she mentions “Thrawn”, and it was immediately clear to fans of the Star Wars: Rebels animated series that Anakin Skywalker’s former apprentice was still searching for the Grand Admiral and young Ezra Bridger.

While it was initially reported that a sequel to Star Wars: Rebels would return in the form of an animated series, since then it was clear that the live-action Ahsoka series will fill that void. As a result, there has been a lot of discussion about who should play Ezra and Grand Admiral Thrawn.

LRM Online claims to have confirmed that Aladdin star Mena Massoud will play the young Jedi who disappeared alongside Thrawn in the season finale of Rebels. This has been rumored for a while now, and the actor has even shared a quote from the character on his Instagram page.

As for Thrawn, we’re sure many will be delighted to hear that Lucasfilm has turned to Lars Mikkelsen to reprise the role after voicing him in the animated version.

Their ages match (Benedict Cumberbatch is still a fan favorite, but that really wouldn’t work at this point in the timeline), while it’s easy to imagine Mikkelsen in that blue skin. Clearly, something happened to make Thrawn escape from wherever he and Ezra ended up, and the mystery now is where the young Jedi is.

Either way, we have a feeling Ahsoka will reveal more about Thrawn’s possible role in both the Emperor’s return and the rise of the First Order. Of course, while this site claims to have confirmed the news of this casting, nothing is official until Lucasfilm announces it.

The series announced in December last year on Investor Day, is in development and is scheduled to arrive on Disney + in the summer of 2022, so we should have official news very soon about the start of filming and the casting of the Serie.

Are you looking forward to Ahsoka?