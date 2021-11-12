The Squid Game is Netflix’s most successful k-drama to date and for its audiences, it has become a worldwide phenomenon. One of its main actors, Heo Sung-Tae has risen to fame thanks to this production. But, if you are a fan of anime, maybe you will remember him for another of his main roles: Goku from Dragon Ball.

This actor starred as Goku when he was just a kid in the 90’s in a movie titled as Deuraegon bowl: Ssawora Son O-gong, igyeora Son O-gong, an unofficial Korean version of Dragon Ball. This film was broadcast in Mexico and Latin America, although with certain doubts about its legality..

So if you’re from Latin America, you probably got to see this live-action adaptation on a weekend.

This information can be corroborated with the technical data sheet of FilmAffinity that places Heo Sung-Tae as part of the main cast of this unofficial Dragon Ball movie. Despite the success of this anime, the production of this live-action was not the success that a child needed to jump to fame. So, he had to wait several more years to reach stardom with The Squid Game:

Dragon ball is the work of Akira Toriyama, in its current arc, we see how our protagonist and Vegeta They are on their way to becoming the next deities of the destruction of their universe and their past. For more than 30 years it has been in the public eye, as evidenced by Heo Sung-Tae’s performance.

His participation could easily have been mistaken for an official version of Dragon Ball, or maybe not. Be that as it may, we will hardly see this famous actor reprise the role of Goku, either because of his age or because of the popularity that The Squid Game has given him.

Meanwhile, in the last chapters of Dragon Ball Super they have been directed to know the true past of Goku, our powerful warrior. Especially from Bardock, the father of our protagonist.

For its part, in the current arc of Dragon Ball Super, we are getting to know the life of the family of Goku and Granola, his current antagonist. Although, it seems that very soon they will have to join forces against a greater evil.

If you are interested in being aware of the most recent chapters of the Dragon Ball Super manga and of Goku’s path as one of the most powerful warriors in his universe, we recommend you to be aware of Manga Plus by Shueisha.

Surely, like Cell or Freeza who have returned in the recent chapters of this incredible saga, We may see Super Buu back. Although, we do not know if as a powerful and fearsome villain or as a great ally. For the sake of Goku and company, let’s hope he doesn’t go back to the side of evil.

What is Dragon Ball Super about?

If you have not yet seen Dragon Ball Super and stayed in the first two sagas of this franchise. We tell you that this story begins approximately 6 months after the defeat of Majin Boo. It seemed that the Z warriors would enjoy a Planet Earth full of calm and tranquility.

Unfortunately, this peace could not last forever. So, she is interrupted by an unexpected visitor. The first great villain we meet in Dragon Ball Super is Beerus, the God of Destruction of this universe. Fortunately for Earth, his plan to destroy planet Earth is hampered by the rich food that is in this place. Thanks to this, he ends up befriending Goku.

Up to now, Dragon Ball Super has been divided into several arcs; the Saga of the Battle of the Gods, Saga of the Resurrection of Freeza and the Saga of the Tournament of Universe 6. The latter have been adapted to anime and available through Crunchyroll. For its part, the manga continues in the arc of Granola, one of the most powerful adversaries to date and in which we learn more about the past of the Saiyan race.