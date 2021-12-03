The Squid Game drew attention when the drama of South Korea became the Netflix series most popular of all time, and while Netflix Has not yet officially confirmed a second season, it seems that one of the stars of the death franchise is branching out into another project for the platform.

The Silent Sea will arrive later this month, focusing on astronauts who are sent on a mission that is not all that it seems, with actor Gong Yoo ready to play a pivotal role after his role in the Squid Game. Gong Yoo played an important role in the Squid Game, being the salesman who introduced the main character, Seong gi-hun, in the dangerous game that offered participants the opportunity to pay off their debt, but with the risk of dying in the process.

While Gong Yoo did not appear in the vast majority of the series, he only appeared in both the first and last episodes of the first season, his presence was definitely one that played a significant role in the series. Besides him Squid game Yoo was also the leader of the popular zombie movie Train To Busan, which many fans consider one of the pinnacle examples of the horror genre.

Netflix’s official Twitter account Geeked shared the reveal that Gong Yoo would play a major role in The Silent Sea, and also shared some of the other actors who will bring this sci-fi series to life through character posters.

Netflix’s official description of The Silent Sea , for those who want to know more about the sci-fi epic, it goes like this: “During a dangerous twenty-four-hour mission to the moon, space explorers attempt to retrieve samples from an abandoned research facility full of classified secrets. ”