Unless you’ve been living under a rock these past few months, you’re sure to be aware of all the chaos that currently exists within Activision Blizzard. After an investigation will reveal cases of harassment and discrimination within the company, a new report now suggests that Bobby Kotick, CEO, He was always aware that these kinds of problems existed internally, but decided to hide them from Board of Directors.

Said report is courtesy of The Wall Street Journal, who cite sources close to Activision Blizzard, as well as a few internal documents, as your main sources for this research. Apparently, Kotick He always knew that there were cases of mistreatment, harassment and discrimination within the company, but he preferred not to say anything about it to avoid damaging the reputation of Activision Blizzard. As mentioned, Kotick she even received direct rape allegations in her email, and she wouldn’t say anything.

But that is not all, since they report that back in 2006, the Kotick threatened to kill one of his assistants via voicemail, this after having harassed her himself inside the facilities of Activision. Similarly, it is mentioned that in 2007, Kotick He was sued for having unjustifiably fired a stewardess from one of his private jets, and had to compensate her with $ 200 thousand dollars a year later.

Faced with these recent accusations, the director of Activision issued an answer on the official page of the company, saying that the aforementioned media article “was inaccurate and misleading,” in addition to that “anyone who doubts my belief in creating the safest and most inclusive workspace does not appreciate how important this company is to me.”

Things don’t end here as now Jason schreier, reporter of Bloomberg, was informed about a protest that will take place today by the employees of Activision Blizzard, who demand that Kotick be replaced from his position as CEO.

Activision Blizzard employees say they will protest today in the wake of the Wall Street Journal article detailing Bobby Kotick’s knowledge of sexual misconduct and harassment within the company. They demand that Kotick be replaced. “

Let’s remember that just a couple of months ago Kotick was put under investigation by the Federal Government of the United States, where its objective was not necessarily to uncover if Kotick he was involved directly or not with the harassment cases, but rather to know exactly how much he knew about it. Well, that research seems to have yielded the results, and now it’s Kotick who was involved in all the controversy.

Editor’s note: Regardless of whether these allegations against Kotick are true or not, the executive is now in the public eye and will need to do something about it. The most logical thing to do would be to resign while these investigations are resolved, otherwise Activision will be embroiled in an even bigger problem.

