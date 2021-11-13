For many years, one of the many video game companies in the United States has stood out above the rest, thanks to the franchises in its possession and the enormous success it reaps with them. We are talking, obviously, of Activision Blizzard, the gigantic company that this year has been in trouble with legal claims for the mistreatment of its workers, something that even now continues to take a lot of its toll. And it seems that another bad news is added to the back, since Activision Blizzard ceases to be America’s most valuable video game company.

This news comes from the hand of Sarah Needleman, a Wall Street Journal reporter, who in a tweet she has published we can see that the company Roblox, owner of the video game with the same name, dethrons Activision Blizzard as the most valuable video game company in the United States, since this Thursday, its profits have risen 40%, reaching a total of 62 billion dollars in market capitalization, topping Activision Blizzard’s $ 52 billion.

Although it is not that Activision Blizzard is going to go into bankruptcy, far from it, it is news that, together with the disastrous year in terms of image and status of the company, is not at all news to be happy about. By their own actions for years, the company is going through bad times and, hopefully, that when they manage to heal from the inside, they will learn how a company really runs in a healthy and equal way for all its workers. So maybe they can dethrone Roblox and go back to the top spot, again.