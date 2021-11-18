Activision Blizzard is experiencing the most turbulent days since the controversy around the harassment between the staff broke out. The enormous judicial and prosecution network has been rekindled after the report that points directly to Bobby Kotick, CEO of the company. After the call for a strike by the workers, it is now the shareholders who oppose the president.

While events are unfolding, Game Developer reports that the board of directors has made a streaming intervention to employees. In it, various questions asked by workers, which had been preselected previously.

The sources consulted by the media point out that the directors of Activision Blizzard once again showed their support for Kotick and the data revealed by The Wall Street Journal were addressed. One of the most sticking points was when employees asked if the zero tolerance policy, encouraged by Kotick himself, would apply to himself.

The board’s response was that they do not have “evidence” on the accusations against them, because the aforementioned events occurred more than 10 years ago. Bobby Kotick allegedly mistreated two of his employees in 2006 and 2007, even making death threats against one of them.

It remains to wait what are the next actions of Kotick, Activision Blizzard and also of the personnel who work in the company. For now, the CEO has the endorsement of your fellow board members.