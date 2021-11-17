NEOWIZ has announced that the ARPG game Unsouled from Korean developer Megusta Game has entered Early Access on Steam.

Unsouled tells the story of a prince of a collapsed empire with the ability to absorb the souls of the dead and grow in power.,

You don’t have time to rest for a second. Enemies react to the player’s actions, immediately attacking when they see a possibility. At every moment you must make the best decisions.

Combining different techniques and counterattacks to deal heavy damage will give you the most satisfaction. There is a function to control the difficulty, but the key to making the most spectacular plays is practice. Unsouled has an “Abyss” prepared where you can deepen your understanding of the game system at any time.

Each skill in Unsoulded it has its own chain timing. When the character blinks yellow after performing an ability, you can link it with other abilities. It is a basic system that you must learn to safely reduce the subsequent response time and be able to design your own combinations.

It is a skill that can subdue enemies in one go with extreme timing. It guarantees great damage but at the same time has a great risk, and if you manage to achieve it, you can activate continuous counterattacks in a chain. It is a system that you must know in order to reverse an adverse situation.

You can attack the enemy using the whole environment, such as pushing enemies against walls, cutting down trees to crush them, throwing them off cliffs, drowning them, or collapsing large objects to cross rivers.

