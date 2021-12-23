According to Digital Foundry, Final Fantasy VII Remake’s PC port is so horrible that no one should buy it

All fans of Final Fantasy (and good games in general) were very excited about the arrival of Final Fantasy VII Remake on PC. The long-awaited remake of the original title had only appeared on Sony platforms since its release, but rumors had continually circulated about it. when would your temporary exclusivity end and it would (at least) get to PC.

That moment has finally come, although it seems that the result has been, to say the least, disappointing. The port is plagued with performance problems and a lack of options that in the middle of 2021 are considered minimal for any title that appears on this platform, to the point that Digital Foundry, the well-known channel of technical analysts, have affirmed that Final Fantasy VII Remake’s PC port is so horrible that no one should buy it.

As they comment in the video that they have released analyzing the title, particularly highlight performance issues, which translate into continuous stuttering even on high-end PCs, lack of graphic options such as ultrawide resolutions or DLSS.

This lack of options and problems is especially surprising considering that the title uses the Unreal Engine 4, which offers facilities to port titles to PC and include the mentioned options.

It’s certainly a PC port that reminds us of the dark ages when disappointing adaptations for the platform were sadly the norm. We hope that user reviews will lead Square-Enix to patch the title to give users the best possible experience.