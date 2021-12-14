According to Tom Henderson, not only Bully 2 would be real, but it was going to be revealed at The Game Awards 2021. Rockstar Games’ mythical sequel to Bully has been something fans have been clamoring for since the mid-2000s, but because other projects were prioritized and then the meteoric success of Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption, many began to lose the hope. Now, it seems like Bully 2 is underway and players will know sooner rather than later.

Rumors claimed that Bully 2 had been canceled by GTA 6. Rockstar would have tried to make Bully 2 multiple times, but has never gotten far enough in development. Over the years there have been numerous rumors about the possibility of the game returning, but it seems that now it could.

Bully 2 would be real and it would show soon

Tom Henderson, well known in the world of leaks, noted that some people have seen a “playable version” of Bully 2 which suggests an imminent reveal. To make things even more interesting, BGame Informer’s lake Hester also hinted at something regarding Bully 2 on Twitter on December 13. At the moment, this is nothing more than a rumor, so it must be taken with a grain of salt, but it is one of the most promising indications that Bully 2 is underway.

New speculations emerge about Bully 2

If it turns out that Bully 2 would be real, it looks like it could be revealed in the coming months. The Rockstar is known for avoiding big events like The Game Awards and E3, so it may have been considered for the reveal, but eventually Rockstar would have decided it was better to have the spotlight reserved for itself.