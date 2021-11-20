What accessories to incorporate

It is true that with the direction that the electrical branch is taking, it is increasingly plausible that we will find this type of recommendation. Not for any other reason that, in general, they respond to safety issues, especially for those that reach speeds much higher than scooters.

In this way, and to make an entry from which you can know what are the accessories that complement this type of electric motorcycles, you must know that this goes a lot beyond the technologies themselves. That is to say; We may, on our own account, have innovative tools that allow the motorcycle to be more technological, but it is not just that.

But of do because this is better. Thus, it may be that you are one of those who are looking for one, so you should know that equipping yourself properly is one of the basic and essential premises. The good news is that there are accessories of all kinds, models and brands. Anyway, they are also characterized by according to what modalities, as we will see below.

Most of these accessories, in their proper measure, focus on everything that can be articles that help it. Therefore, it is possible that destinations are found for recharging the batteries, which is the main factor to take into account for what a new generation motorcycle is. There are also them to provide extra lighting, among others. Thus, fortunately, for every problem that we can count on in our day, there is an accessory.

Types and functions

If what we want is to incorporate one or the other accessories as a complement, we have several more than interesting groups from which we can add different functionalities. In fact, and as in a conventional one, all will serve to have a greater satisfaction both at the time of your driving and at the times you are parked.

From security .

. Load .

. Medium .

. illumination.

All these groups enter for what is an extra use of the vehicle itself, so it is also important to point out that not all of them are mandatory accessories to use in each of the electric motorcycles. In the same way, it is true that this has been advancing a lot from those that are the first models until today. We discovered touch screens, connectivity of all kinds, ergonomics, security systems … but also modes and chargers for a more efficient and satisfactory recharging.

Plugins and Utilities

Given this, it is important to stop to know what do you need the motorcycle. At the end of the day, and in the same way that it can be seen with electrified cars or the same scooters that circulate on our streets, these two wheels come with a series of characteristics that it might be avoidable to incorporate.

For instance; In the event that ours has medium capacity batteries, which is what has been used in urban areas that occur on a daily basis, it is useless to go to some chargers or charging adapters that are of greater volume for a faster charging. You will not feel any effect, in fact the unit itself will most likely be affected considerably over time.

The most recommended and advisable for this could be, among others, accessories so that these electric motorcycles present us with greater support, garments for a more fluid driving, equipment complements, covers, supports … also, we should not confuse accessories with a spare part, since the latter are products designed to replace others that are already damaged.

Equipment suitcase

If we travel through urban traffic on a daily basis with a scooter, in the market we can find different solutions to move with enough peace of mind to carry everything with the best guarantee of care. This is what can happen with equipment cases, also known as tarsier trunks, a type of accessories that are incorporated into electric and conventional motorcycles in a very simple way.

Specifically, there are those that are made perfectly intended for those that are of the new generation. This is for no other reason than because they have the facilities and compartments for everything that is the rest of supplementary of the same, such as chargers, anti-theft, gloves, etc.

One of them is the Top Case SH39, from the SHAD firm, which also has a capacity for a full-face helmet or two cases: full-face and jet (39 liters). Sporty, elegant and practical, it stands out for its lightness and the optimization of its volume, both for everyday use and for longer rides.

Anti-theft disc lock

One of the big problems with these is that they are so significantly ‘closer’ to thieves. The reason is none other than because its parts and components have an important value, so that, beyond stealing the motorcycle itself, it is possible that they do it to sell the elements that make it up.

For this we have one of the best anti-theft locks, and which are expressly designed for this type of electrified motorcycles. In this way, we will have complete security. We are talking about this one that we have in the Amazon store, which also presents a blocking alarm up to 110 dB that will be activated automatically when it detects any vibration or impact.

Refill hoses

Among the most prominent accessories are the recharge hoses, since they are essential accessories in the whole charging point. The recharging hoses are the necessary connection for the electricity to pass from the recharging point to the battery of your motorcycle. The hose consists of the connector and the cable, although the assembly is usually called a cable.

The most used are the Type 1 and Type 2, the latter being the general trend of electric vehicle manufacturers. In the case of the Type 1 connector, it responds to the SAE J1772 standard. It has been used by many Japanese and American manufacturers and is still very common today. In any case, as we mentioned earlier, it is important that you know the battery that your motorcycle uses to choose the most suitable one.

Helmet and motorcycle lighting

Certainly, this is one of the products in the form of accessories that will come the best for us. Not only for us and our own safety, but also for the rest of the users who are on the road. We talk about some lighting strips that adapt perfectly to the motorcycle and the helmet.

With a red taillight, it features three modes: constant, warning and intermittent, where you switch between modes by pressing the center button. It is a system that, both for the use of the helmet and the motorcycle itself, comes with powerful LED lights that are rechargeable by micro USB, which avoids the purchase of batteries. You have it available on Amazon.

Portable Charger

As in an electrified vehicle, electric motorcycles also allow us to get accessories as important and interesting as portable chargers. The same, beyond the recharge hose that we have seen, are the ones that supply the energy to the cable itself.

Specifically, we advise you to opt for the Portable EV. As such it is a charger with minimal dimensions and a satisfactory recharging power. This allows charging up to 22 kW with the IEC 62196 connector and 7.7 kW with the SAE J1772 connector, so it may also be suitable for some cars.

To this is added great versatility, where it allows modify reload speed through two buttons being able to choose its recharge intensity. In general, they are more used for those that are of greater capacity and greater benefits. Among the most important aspects we have to observe which is the connection that our motorcycle uses. It will be then when we determine at what power we want to charge the battery.