Under the premise of being the first companies in Mexico to apply data technology in their marketing strategies, Alquimia, a transformative marketing company, announced the celebration of an alliance with ABSA, a company dedicated to automation, with which they seek to develop a strategy Market driven knowledge and marketing strategies 5.0.

The strategic alliance of ABSA and Alchemy

The association is designed to provide a benefit directly to consumers, since it is intended that this union creates the foundations to be one of the first companies specialized in the strategic application of data, with which it is intended to achieve innovative changes and improve the experience of the users.

Alexandro Rodríguez Alcídrez, CEO and founder of Alquimia Transforma, said in a statement the following: “The exhaustive knowledge of the end customer will result in the hypersegmentation of the target, which means messages with greater precision in the content for the recipients, to create memorable experiences at points of sale, and achieve an increase in customer loyalty ”.

“Currently, it is no longer just about knowing the customer, it is essential to anticipate their requirements, and even exceed their expectations by identifying their purchase preferences, the predilection in the choice of goods and services, and the reduction in service times , to name a few elements, “he added.

The alliance is designed within the application of the data strategy, to be used within the visits of the users to the branches or distribution centers, with which the information will be collected, which will seek to analyze and understand the different behavior patterns on the sales floor.

It is intended that with this alliance I know as a result the possibility of achieving greater business goals, how to increase raised and cross-sales, generate greater loyalty, as well as a base of potential clients which generate different and greater purchases in the future, and therefore a greater positioning as a brand within the preference of users.

The companies in alliance

Grupo ABSA: is a Mexican wholesale distributor, leader in the automation, control and communications market, whose main commitment is to satisfy in the best way the needs and expectations of consumers, making use of comprehensive solutions, experience and knowledge of its personnel trained as consultants and advisers, all under a strict and rigorous management system which allows the creation of premium products and services, which meet the expectations of national and international quality regulations.

Alquimia Transforma: It is a comprehensive agency that offers diverse and varied services, such as research, market intelligence, planning, design and creative strategy, as well as web development and experience strategy and media buying, where he also develops and studies the public relations

and the media impact among other areas of market opportunity in effective marketing development strategies.

Now read: