Hasan Kahraman, founder of Blue Box Games Studios, spoke again about Abandoned and the stressful situation he experiences with the players.

Abandoned left us the biggest speculation of the year in the world of video games. Their creators, Blue Box Game Studios, revealed the video game through a series of cryptic messages on Twitter, images and videos, to the point that the players believed that it was all a cover for a hypothetical Silent hill from the hand of Hideo Kojima.

Abandoned: illusion, speculation and chaos

When the joke that Abandoned it was Silent hill got out of hand with the fury of thousands of users on social networks, Hasan kahraman, responsible for the independent study, published a video in which he assured that Kojima is not involved, Abandoned It is not Silent hill And his project is… ambitious, but nothing that everyone really thinks it is. The pressure from the players rose to the point that Blue box postponed until 2022 the launch of its playable prologue, which was originally due to arrive this year.

Hasan Kahraman: “The toxicity is really creating a lot of pressure and stress”

Near the end of the year Blue box games resumed the account of Twitter to rekindle the excitement around the game, and with the fans who are still unhappy, Hasan kahraman he unburdened himself in his personal account. “People really need to calm down” He said. “The toxicity is really creating a lot of pressure and stress. I understand that they are angry, but we are working hard to offer them something that they can enjoy. And that takes time. I’m sorry, but it has to be said ”.

“PS5 users feel ripped off because they received a 5 second teaser, for which, on behalf of myself and Blue Box, I deeply apologize, I can really understand. But there are many people who complain, but they don’t have a PS5 “ mentioned in a Twitter thread. “If you feel ripped off or whatever, I deeply apologize for that. That is not my intention nor did I want any of this to happen. What I ask of all of you is to relax, calm down and wait. It’s coming, I promise, but wait. Enjoy life, play great titles, watch a movie, spend time with your loved ones, get some exercise. ” added.

