Apple AirTags are one of the most interesting and useful gadgets the company has released in recent years. Even though some thieves are using AirTags to steal cars, We also know that there are stories around these little devices that end with a better ending, as is the case with this youtuber who sent an AirTag to Tim Cook and Apple replied. Today, although the story follows a similar line, it is somewhat different, and it is that this same youtuber has also sent an AirTag to North Korea to prove a DHL fraud.

Jonathan, who has a YouTube channel called Megalag, had previously sent an AirTag to North Korea. However, the package could not be delivered to its destination for reasons that were not explained by DHL, the shipping company used by the youtuber. This prompted Jonathan to find out a bit more why his mission was unsuccessful. While previously shipped AirTags reached their final location, those destined for North Korea got stuck in several different locations: a German airport, South Korea, and Beijing.

Megalag assures in his video titled “AirTag Exposes DHL Fraud (no joke)” –original title: AirTag Exposes DHL Fraud (no joke)-“, that DHL doesn’t just lie when it says it doesn’t know the location of your lost packagesBut it also lies about North Korea’s status in terms of packages from foreign countries. Megalag’s investigations, after many rounds, showed that DHL assures on its website and on its telephone lines that shipments to North Korea are enabled, while DHL’s own headquarters in the Asian country ensures that at the moment they will not be receiving packages due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Obviously, the latter leads to packages destined for North Korea being “lost” on the way., getting stuck in different parts of the world. Regarding the latter, the location of the AirTags compared to the responses of those in charge at DHL confirmed that the company is lying when it says that it does not know where these packages are located. It is more profitable for DHL to replace lost money to its customers, than to look for the package and start all the logistics again.

Of course, for a $ 29 package that only includes an AirTag it may not seem like a big deal, but people who want to send packages of higher economic or sentimental value You may be shocked that no, your package will not reach North Korea, even if DHL claims it will.; and once it is lost, you will only have the answer of an automated email ensuring that the investigations to find your package “did not give results”.

