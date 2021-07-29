With just over a week to go before the final presentation of Abandoned on PS5, the mysterious game from Blue Box Studio, a well-known leaker drops the possibility that, in effect, it is a new installment of the main Metal series. Gear Solid. Of course, the Dutch studio seems to also want fans to believe that after sharing a new image of the game with a suspicious face with an eye patch.

The Russian journalist and well-known insider of the industry, Anton Logvinov, assures that it would be a new installment of the main series Metal Gear Solid, not a spin-off. Abandoned looks like MGS6. Well that is, Konami is working on it, I have known for a long time, and apparently someone decided to imitate Kojima’s marketing “, he assures through his account of Twitter. Later, he responds again and states that equally it could be a remake.

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, released in 2015, was the last installment in Konami’s main series and marked the final break for the Japanese company and Hideo Kojima, who introduced the game in a similar way to what Blue Box is doing. Studio with Abandoned. The last rumored of the saga is that, in effect, Konami would have Metal Gear projects underway, but Bluepoint Studios would be in charge of making a remake of the original.

As is often said in these types of leaks, it is better to take the information with some caution until there is an official announcement by those responsible. In this case, you won’t have to wait long, since the next August 10, Abandoned has scheduled its official presentation through an interactive trailer that can be enjoyed through an app for PS5.