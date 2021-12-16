This year the term NFTs (Non Fungible Token in its translation) has had some repercussion and not in a good way, since, despite the fact that some influential figures have praised this market model, the truth is that it is a purely speculative market that does not usually benefit the ordinary citizen. In fact, not a few are criticizing this new measure sales that some call the future of videogames, which it is proving that it is not so.

Be that as it may, the anecdote that concerns us in this news could be considered as a consequence of karma, since an NFT valued at $ 300,000 would have sold for $ 3,000 due to an error, which would be 1% of its original value. In this way, the protagonist has been Bored Ape Yacht Club, which has a limited production of 10,000 pieces of digital art, each with minor variations.

Someone gave the monkey cane at the time of buying it

In this way, the mistake would have been made by the one who was the owner of the number 3,547, since at the time of putting it up for sale there was an error in the number of 0 of its price since the idea was to put it at 75 Ethereum, a cryptocurrency, but it was finally put up for sale for 0.75 ETH, which caused a bot bought it and then put it up for sale for $ 250,000. It is worth mentioning that the author tried to cancel it at the time, but the purchase was instantaneous.

It should be noted that, from what we know about this market, in normal situations a timely call to the bank can reverse this error. But nevertheless, as it is an unregulated market, this is not possible. It should be noted that the business of these monkey gear is booming within the NFTs, since they were originally sold for 0.08 ETH, which is equivalent to about 320 dollars, while today they are sold at 50ETH, that is , $ 200,000.

For the rest, it only remains to point out that the negative consequences of NFTs have been seen once again, which, for greater inri, are characterized by pollute in large quantities due to the high percentage of energy consumed with each transaction.

