As announced, the streaming platform Disney + will celebrate its own day this friday 12th of November. The call Disney + Day It will be a celebration for subscribers of the service to celebrate all the content of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star. The celebration, which will be loaded with premieres on the platform, began this Monday, November 8 with an offer that allows old and new subscribers to get hold of a month of Disney + for just € 1.99. Available until November 14, those who subscribe will pay the standard price from the following month.

Disney + Day premieres

The Marvel movie Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings

The movie Jungle cruise , previously available in Premium Access

, previously available in Premium Access The New Disney Original Movie + Finally alone at home (Home Sweet Home Alone), inspired by the well-known Home Alone Christmas franchise

(Home Sweet Home Alone), inspired by the well-known Home Alone Christmas franchise A new original series of shorts from Walt Disney Animation Studios called Olaf Presents

A new short film from Pixar called Ciao Alberto , with characters from Luca

, with characters from Luca A new short of The Simpson that pays tribute to iconic Disney + brands

that pays tribute to iconic Disney + brands The first five episodes of the second season of The world according to Jeff Goldblum

A special that pays tribute to the origins and legacy of Boba fett , the legendary bounty hunter from Star Wars

, the legendary bounty hunter from Star Wars A special tribute to Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney + with an exciting vision of what the future will hold

<br>

Know more: All Disney + releases in November 2021



Disney + has a monthly or annual subscription, being more recommendable the one of one year for € 89.90, as this saves up to two months of subscription compared to the monthly option. Among the characteristics of the platform, it stands out to be able to create up to 7 different profiles and play on 4 devices at the same time with high image quality, unlimited downloads, parental control, and Group Watch, which allows you to view the contents simultaneously with private chat for discuss the contents with friends.