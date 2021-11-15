Wallpapers have a huge impact on how we perceive and what style our devices convey. On the iPhone, being such a personal device, this is more true than ever. From iFixit they propose us a most curious wallpaper, one that make our iPhone 13 transparent.

A most curious effect, without a doubt

Steve Jobs already commented that Apple devices are practically more beautiful on the inside than on the outside. It is clear that the individual aesthetics of each person enters here, but what we can say is that the interior of the iPhone 13 is worth showing off.





Thanks to photos of the interior of the iPhone 13 conveniently cropped and dimensioned, we can turn our iPhone into a semi-transparent phone, a really curious and fun effect to watch.

We can download the different wallpapers, both for the iPhone 13 mini and for the iPhone 13, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max in the gallery below. Let us remember, above all, fully expand the wallpaper before assigning it to our iPhone to ensure that the different parts fit exactly where they should.

Although we have already seen similar wallpapers in the past, the truth is that they always attract attention. In a device with square edges, such as the iPhone 13, the effect that we are looking directly into it is even more interesting.