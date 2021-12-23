In recent years, the car with a heat engine has been persecuted by institutions and organizations of all kinds, especially diesel. However, not everything is so simple and certain circumstances can cause the electrical to pollute even more.

In cities, the electric car is unbeatable as a contributor to a better quality of life on the streets. It is obvious then does not emit gases or polluting particles during use and this results in much more pleasant urban environments.

But, if we talk about the complete cycle of each type of vehicle throughout its life, that is, from the moment the raw materials begin to be extracted for their manufacture until the moment in which their components are recycled or scrapped, things change.

“Diesel that meets current European environmental standards offer very good performance on all types of journeys”

This is stated by one more study, in this case the one prepared by the Transport Commission of the Official College of Engineers chaired by José Ramón Perán, member of Valladolid, director of Cartif and emeritus professor at the University of Valladolid.

Perán, what is Doctor in Physical Sciences from the University of Valladolid, Doctor of Industrial Engineering and Industrial Engineer in electrical and mechanical specialties from the Polytechnic of Madrid and a graduate in Physical Sciences and Economic Sciences from the Complutense, he is no stranger to the automotive world, since during his long professional career he has been director of the Renault Bodyworks factory in Valladolid (between 1972 and 1988), Supply of Spain and Portugal (between 88 and 1990) and the Valladolid Mechanics Factory (between 90 and 93).

The electric car is green

Said report reaches a conclusion that is already known to everyone in the electric mobility: that technology is still too immature to become the main source of collective and individual mobility and that the origin of the energy is key to determining the level of contamination of each vehicle.

And it is that, despite the fact that during its use the electric car pollutes exclusively through the wear of elements such as brakes or tires, it is during its conception when the balance becomes unbalanced in favor of the diesel car, which currently has reached a remarkable maturity at a technological level.

According to Professor Perán, the technical analysis offered by the report highlights the most important limitations of the electric car. Some of them are the difficulty to find various raw materials such as lithium and other components of the batteries, as well as the limited autonomy of the models manufactured in Europe, “In which sporty driving can condition up to 50% the already reduced nominal autonomy”.

Is the electric car a big lie for the environment? Watch out for this report Read news

The report also highlights the doubts that have arisen in relation to the battery recycling, also noting that hydrogen fuel cell vehicles are not in a position to become a serious alternative either.

Finally, the report estimates that there will be no foreseeable massive use of the electric car in any of its forms for ten years, and that manufacturing and sales costs will be at least 25% higher to that of similar models of current conventional vehicles.

For its part, the diesel mechanics that are currently manufactured and comply with current European environmental standards, “offer very good performance on all types of journeys. And it is that, according to the LIFE GySTRA project that measured the real emissions of different vehicles in the metropolitan area of ​​Madrid, the truly polluting ones in urban circuits are old vehicles or poorly maintained modern ones.