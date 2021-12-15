The Mario Kart series is perhaps the most important for Nintendo today, as it is generally among the best-selling of each console and currently Mario Kart 8 dominates on Nintendo Switch. However, something that has always distinguished the series is its incredible soundtrack, and some fans of yesteryear decided to pay tribute to Mario Kart 64 with his album. Skario Kart: A Ska Tribute to Mario Kart 64.

East tribute album It is available through Bandcamp and you can listen to it for free or buy it for a price of $ 10 USD, with the option to buy each track individually for $ 1 (although since there are 16 in total, the best option is to get the full album) . This album was recorded and published by GameGrooves, who had previously featured a Pop Punk version of Ocarina of Time and a Folk version of Banjo-Kazooie.

From Toad’s Turnpike to Rainbow Road and the battle mode tracks, Skario Kart is a complete tribute to Mario Kart 64. In total there were 14 artists involved in the creation of this album, who proposed different approaches to the Ska genre in order to make the experience feel varied.

Skario Kart 64: A Ska Tribute to Mario Kart 64 by GameGrooves.

“Taking inspiration from the Skatune Network, I wanted to transform the Mario Kart 64 soundtrack into a celebration full of ska“, said Allen Brasch, producer of GameGrooves. “With the help of Brent and Jer from the Skatune Network, I was able to connect with various artists in the ska community, and together with existing GameGrooves artists we created a one-of-a-kind album for fans of ska and video game music alike.”. Here are the clues that it includes Skario Kart: A Ska Tribute to Mario Kart 64.

Mario Kart 64 Theme 3 Raceways / Mario Stadium Moo Moo Farm / Yoshi Valley Koopa Troopa Beach Kalimari Desert Set up and Kart Select Toad’s Turnpike Frappe Snowland / Sherbet Island Choco Mountain / Battle Arenas Koopa Castle Battle Arenas DK’S Jungle Party Banshee Boardwalk Rainbow road Trophy Presentations Victory Lap

GameGrooves started in fall 2018 under the name GameLark Gazzette, but changed their name in July 2019. The mission of this team is to celebrate the diversity, passion and creativity of the community dedicated to video game music. “The video game music community may be small, and it may be a niche, but it is filled with fans, songwriters, and cover artists who share a similar passion.”Says the official release of the launch of Skario Kart: A Ska Tribute to Mario Kart 64.