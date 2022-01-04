The entire community of Pokémon players entered the Sinnoh remakes, with Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl, both versions released on the hybrid console of Nintendo Switch, so the gaming experience is accompanied by all the features of the current Nintendo console.

Something that we find quite striking is that, some of the problems that have been present in the Nintendo Switch console seem to also hinder the gaming experience of Pokémon fans, there are horror stories of player games that are affected for an unexpected mistake, from Trainers accidentally running away from a Shiny rare to knocking out a Legendary Mon by mistake.

Interestingly, a Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl player found himself in a frustrating situation when his game was interrupted by the infamous Nintendo Switch Joy-Con swap. The hardware failure left the fan using their Master Ball at the worst possible time.

Player loses his Master Ball due to Joy-Con drift

Pokémon YouTuber ‘WeedleTwineedle’ was playing Pokémon Shining Diamond when the infamous hardware glitch caused them to use their Master Ball by mistake. The content creator uploaded a video of the tragic moment on Twitter and exclaimed “F ** k joycon drift LOL”.

In the clip, the hapless content creator can be seen trying to catch Weezing when suddenly things go wrong. After clearly selecting a deluxe ball, the coach’s controller automatically switches to a master ball at the last second, causing the coveted item to go to waste on Kanto’s poison type.

The tweet immediately went viral when other Pokémon players reacted in horror. Many fans identified with the YouTuber and responded with their own horror stories. “I know that feeling, Joy-Con drift caused me to die a Pokémon in a Nuzlocke by causing me to use the wrong move,” wrote one user.

Another exclaimed, “This hurts so much that I can’t explain it.” One comment simply replied, “OMG. I wish you could reboot without too much game loss! “Since the Nintendo Switch was released in 2017, players have reported issues with lagged console controllers.

Infamously called ‘Joy-Con drift’, the hardware problem had become so widespread that Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa apologized to consumers for the problem.