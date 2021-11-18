A reward offers $ 5,000 USD for some F-Zero tracks

Although for many the second F-Zero game was the delivery of Nintendo 64, the Japanese market arrived BS F-Zero Grand Prix 2 in 1997. This title was only available through Satellaview, a service that allowed Super Famicom players to get new games and additional content on a weekly basis. Now, a collector is offering a large reward for a series of clues found this way.

Porthgeidwad is a conservationist who currently is offering $ 5,000 for the Forest I, Forest II, Forest III, Metal Fort I and Metal Fort II tracks, which are exclusive to BS F-Zero Grand Prix 2. The collector has noted that it does not matter whether this treasure is provided in its physical state or via ROM. This was what was commented on the matter:

“These ROMs come from BS-X memory packages. The strange thing is that for F-Zero in Satellaview it is under a different type of file called “soundlink”. These in the first appearance in the cart when they are turned on do not show / reproduce this type of file, so the only way to know if it exists is to dump the information of the BS-X packages and view them on a PC. BS-X memory packets are known to suffer from data degradation (so-called “bit rot”) and that if they are not discarded now, there is a chance that they may have been corrupted. More like a lottery right now. If you have a BS-X cart lying around with seemingly nothing, download the information and see if it contains anything. “

Porthgeidwad has pointed out that half of this reward will come out of his pocket, and the other $ 2,500 will be provided by a person who wishes to remain anonymous. Although there is material that proves the existence of these clues, seems to get a copy of BS F-Zero Grand Prix 2 with this material it is somewhat difficult to get especially in the West.

Satellaview’s entire BS line is one of Nintendo’s most mysterious. It would be interesting to see if the Big N one day dares to release a collection of these games, something that would make the job of preservation a lot easier.

