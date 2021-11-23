The new uses such as enjoying a built-in barbecue (sink included) and an ofuso (or a Japanese bathtub) on the terrace continue to be compatible with going out for a cool drink and enjoying a relaxed way of life integrated into the life of the town. , in which it is situated this newly renovated house.

Despite its recent reform and its new destination being a rural accommodation, its walls and materials continue to tell us the history of the house and connect us with the relaxed way of life of the town to which it belongs.





Located in Los Pedornes (Requena) this house that bears by name Villa Serrano It has 114 m2 on a rectangular floor, in addition to porch and patio, and its reform, carried out by CRUX architects (Raquel Sola and Alejandro Gª Pedrón) took place in the middle of the pandemic. In a time of confinement and loneliness, reopening this house after years closed and for sale was a kind of “reunion” with the neighbors who, during the work, came to visit the process, and at the end, they affirmed how they kept reading in the house the place of the past.





A new distribution

Despite the new uses, the intervention in the house has been minimal. The kitchen has been opened to the corridor by removing the partition that enclosed it, the gaps in the rear facade have been opened so that they are symmetrical with the main facade and the bathrooms and the laundry room have been remodeled.

One of the keys to the project, thanks to which the house maintains its essence is that the walls have been cleaned to remove the exposed stone that were completely plastered. As far as possible, The floor tiles and original elements such as wooden beams were recovered. By roughing the walls and floors, the facilities have been placed on a flat, white plasterboard that runs across the ceiling and the upper part of the walls, from which the pipes hang, already seen.





Another of the most innovative additions has been the metal carpentry, installed as garden railing and as a structure to provide shade and shelter at the entrance. An element that brings almost an artistic nuance to the exterior.

A “new rustic” style kitchen and bathrooms

By new rustic in the kitchen we do not mean to fill the kitchen with heavy and carved wooden furniture but we moved many years ago, to the village kitchens “from when there were no modular furniture” and the spaces were custom designed. Here an example of this style.





In this kitchen stone walls coexist with original tiles recovered from the floor and with untreated wood for doors and tall furniture. The openings in the base units are covered with curtains. The old-style effect with the cleanliness of the new materials create a charming kitchen in which the large dining table acts as a support and “island”.





In the bathroom the intervention has been minimal. On the floor tiles are mixed to create dynamism and simulating, a “recovered” exploded view. As if the pieces form a puzzle that has been created over the years. The copper pipes that descend from the ceiling run through the stone walls looking for the essence in the design and the beauty of the materials.





Simple and natural furniture for the rest of the house

The furniture chosen for the decoration of the house is scarce (the essential ones) and the old ones are mixed, -such as the rocking chair-, with more practical and current furniture such as the sofa, the table etc … A choice that seeks not to steal prominence to the original spirit of the house where the original materials and elements stand out, such as the interior doors.





















In this way, the new Villa Serrano remains connected with what it has always been and it becomes an element that “adds” to the people. In the words of the architects Raquel and Álex “We want it to be good for the people, and also to have a place where we can welcome family and friends”

A space to calmly enjoy nature and a relaxed way of life.









Via CRUX architects. Images of Milena Villalba

