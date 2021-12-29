The creation of a real-life Minecraft fan has brought the game’s memorable double chest to life as a delightful Christmas present. Mojang’s blocky survival title allows players to create all kinds of unique items such as workbenches, forges, weapons, and storage chests. The various tools and objects of the title allow players to tackle all kinds of projects within the game.

Since the survival sandbox was released in 2009, Minecraft players have assembled many impressive constructions of varying size and complexity. The game includes a wide range of block types, ranging from metal to wood to glass, and all of them have their own properties. Minecraft’s Survival mode forces players to explore randomly generated worlds, collecting resources to survive and prosper. However, Creative mode gives players automatic access to the title’s entire block catalog, making it easy to plan and build true works of art.

Reddit user Boomkiller has created a Minecraft double chest as a Christmas present for his son. The wooden box is large enough to store a ton of real-world items, while the exterior design itself perfectly matches the chest found in Mojang’s survival sandbox. According to its creator, the chest is taller than the game model and has a slightly different color, but the construction is still instantly recognizable as a Minecraft chest.

In addition to in-game constructions and real-world recreations, Minecraft players can also bring the title to life through fan animation. Using 3D models and animation skills, players can create really wonderful videos, like an adorable Minecraft fox playing in the snow. Added to the game in February 2019, foxes are passive mobs that add flavor to the snowy biomes of the game’s taiga. Fan-made animation brings these creatures to life by having one play in some simulated snow, serving as a perfect holiday creation.

Minecraft’s blocky art style makes in-game objects, creatures, and tools instantly recognizable to anyone familiar with Mojang’s iconic project. Boomkiller’s amazing double chest is no different, and the faithful creation makes a lovely holiday gift for any fan of the cubic survival simulation and its items. While the real-life chest isn’t a flawless recreation of the game’s version, it’s still a worthy love letter to the beloved game.