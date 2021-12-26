If we have learned anything thanks to probabilities and mathematics, it is that certain events can be practically impossible. And you can’t say categorically that they can’t happen because there is always a small window for them to happen.

This has been the case of the streamer MitchOG, who was in the task of making a shiny Turtwig appear on his team, as soon as he started Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shining Pearl. After 107 attempts, the probability was on his sideNot without first appearing before him a Starly, also shiny. Your reaction is priceless.

As revealed in Kotaku, the probability that your starter Pokémon is shiny is one in 4,096. However, if we add to the mathematical cocktail that this occurs, along with the fact that the first Pokémon you face is also shiny, the probability is one in 16,777,216.

The truth is that the variocolor creatures have always been highly valued throughout the history of the franchise, with íReally low spawn rates. Meanwhile, speedrunners have already got down to business completing these remakes in no time.