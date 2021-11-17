Pokémon is one of the best-known franchises in the world, so has garnered a very good amount of fans since the premiere of his anime and his games. Thanks to this, we have a community full of nostalgia and creativity, capable of doing things like this female version of Ash and Charizard, and that is why it ranks number one on the list of the 25 most profitable franchises in history. Today we come to bring you a sample of such creativity and passion, and it is a spectacular tattoo that will make you fly with nostalgia.

The tattoo was created by TikTok user @tattoosbydan, who also took the opportunity to upload a video to his account and show us the result of his creation process in a few seconds. As you can see, It is a spectacular tattoo based on the Game Boy Color Gengar Edition, but it is a more three-dimensional version than the one we find on the console. In addition, it highlights the iconic purple color of the console and the Pokémon. Undoubtedly it was an amazing job.

The user @tattoosbydan has a not inconsiderable amount of 243.8 thousand followers on your TikTok account, and not only that, in its Instagram account accumulates more than 50,000 followers. Of course, this is not an inherent sign of a person’s talent, but certainly Dan McWilliams work is awesome and you can see much more of him in his accounts.

Much more about Pokémon coming soon

Within a very short time We will see the launch of Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl, title that is scheduled to premiere this November 19. Of course, there have already been comparisons that show us the difference between the remakes and the originals, and The Pokémon Company released a trailer in which they told us new details about the title.