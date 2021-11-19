Surely all Pokémon fans want these spheres is an Apps Watch

Tomorrow, Friday, November 19, they leave official way the remakes of Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl. If you are not very familiar with the saga of Pokémon games, these same games were released in September 2006 for the Nintendo DS system.

In that game many new things were discovered. Apart from a new generation full of mysterious creatures, Pokémon brought to light the Poketech, a watch that the protagonist always wore with a lot of different functions … Does this sound familiar to you?

In a post in Reddit, a fan of the saga has shown his Apple Watch modified and customized which closely resembles the Poketech from Pokémon Diamond and Pearl.

You can have the famous Poketech on your wrist

Poketech closely resembles Smart Watches that we currently use with applications, apart from the clock, such as a calculator, a map of the Sinnoh region, a step counter and many more updates that were given to you throughout the adventure.

In the following video Hassan shows us various applications Inspired by this Poketech but installed on your Apple Watch and how you have created each one step by step.

Sure if you are pokemon fan You want your Apple Watch to look like the Diamond and Pearl Poketech, but do so at your own risk. It also has a Web page where he explains step by step how his watch has changed.

