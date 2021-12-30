A skillful player has achieved an incredible feat in Halo Infinite, win 100 free-for-all games in a row. 343 Industries surprised fans by launching Halo Infinite multiplayer ahead of schedule in November under a free-to-play model, in the process breaking the Xbox record for the most consecutive Steam users. Soon after, Halo Infinite hosted the Fracture: Tenrai multiplayer event, a multiplayer event that allowed players to unlock the samurai-style Yoroi armor.

Naturally, Halo Infinite players have had many opportunities to perform impressive tricks and feats since the game was launched a few months ago, especially with the new tools like hook and repulsor. But none quite like the incredible feat in Halo Infinite from Mint Blitz.

Incredible feat in Halo Infinite

The veteran Halo player, Mint Blitz, recently published a clip on YouTube detailing how he accomplished that feat Incredible in Halo Infinite: Win 100 consecutive free-for-all matches in Halo Infinite. The Australian streamer explains that he originally set out to win at least 50 TCT games in a row, but as the victories piled up, he began to feel like 100 were achievable. And indeed, Mint Blitz was able to win all 100 games in a row.

Mint Blitz credits his incredible feat in Halo Infinite to having studied every aspect of the game since its launch in November, including reviewing the potential of the hook and even locating an easter egg that references Craig The Brute.