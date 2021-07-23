A new Xiaomi equipped with the Snapdragon 888 is already on the way, Xiaomi Mi 11T?

Xiaomi seems to have no rest. In addition to finalizing the preparations for the launch of the Redmi 10, the firm seems to have among its plans the launch of

According kacskrz, Xiaomi has obtained a new certification before the FCC, through which we can see a device equipped with this powerful Qualcomm processor and that apparently could be the Xiaomi Mi 11T.

In detail, this new device has been certified under the model number 2107113SG and although this certification does not reveal practically any of its characteristics, its nomenclature makes us think that it will be a device designed for the Global market.

Xiaomi 2107113SG model (codename #vili) certified on FCC. Maybe My 11T? I don’t know. For 99% Snapdragon 888. pic.twitter.com/jzwOcNoAtp – Kacper Skrzypek 🇵🇱 (@kacskrz) July 21, 2021

Two great news for the Xiaomi Mi 11T

As we said, for the moment the characteristics of the Xiaomi Mi 11T are unknown. Even so, it is rumored that this new generation would arrive equipped with two great novelties, focused on connection technology and the use of its selfie camera.

Apparently, the Xiaomi Mi 11T could arrive next to the expected under screen selfie camera, thus differentiating itself from the rest of the members of the Series Mi 11. In addition, it would have ultra-broadband technology (UWB), thus standing out above the rest.

In summary, there is no doubt that Xiaomi is finalizing the preparations for the launch of a terminal equipped with the Snapdragon 888. What we still need to know exactly is whether it will be the Xiaomi Mi 11T or any other model.