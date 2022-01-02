Halo Infinite came to the market definitively just a few weeks ago, and it is well known that the 343 Industries title has reached the market with a series of cuts in relation to its content, such as the cooperative mode of the campaign, or the well-known Forge mode.

Before launch, 343 Industries had to make important decisions regarding what content would make it into the title in order to have it ready by the designated date. Now, a post made via reddit has shown how a new toy would have revealed content removed from Halo Infinite.

A new toy would have revealed content removed from Halo Infinite

The Reddit user Iso_Didact posted a photo of the toy he bought at Target. Billed as an “Armament Blaster,” the toy gun is one that has yet to be seen by anyone who has played Halo Infinite. While there were a lot of jokes among the other posters at the beginning when the user asked what this gun could be, it was clear that no one knew exactly what it was or who it belonged to in the game.

A player manages to kill using Halo Infinite’s threat sensor

Several users noted that the weapon looks quite similar to the elemental pistol that Peter Quill uses in Guardians of the Galaxy. Another Reddit user guessed that it could be a design for a weapon that was to be used by a specific type of enemy, but it was eventually replaced by another pistol.

However, no theory settled the debate, so it is still This pistol may be part of Halo Infinite’s removed content and that we see her in the future in the latest installment starring the Master Chief.