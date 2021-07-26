Good news for lovers of dynamic Xbox backgrounds, who always want to be personalizing their consoles with a special touch. Recently, a new dynamic fund available only to insiders has been published, which has the particularity of being inspired by the Xbox Game Pass service. This attractive topic will soon be available to all audiences.

Through its official count Twitter’s Windows Central reporter Jez Cordon has posted a video with the new fund in action. It’s about one inspired by nothing more and nothing less than the same Microsoft service, Game Pass. Although the dynamic fund is currently only insiders, it is expected to reach all Xbox Series X | S users soon.

A new Game Pass-themed dynamic background is coming to Xbox

A dynamic background from the original Xbox is seen on Major Nelson’s console

As we can see in the tweet, the dynamic background is quite attractive and provides a different touch to our Xbox. Xbox Insider Program Leader Brad Rossetti confirmed that the fund will reach all users in the near future, just like the original Xbox’s previous dynamic background.

Now we just have to wait for the update to arrive, and in this way, users can have a new background to adjust and customize their consoles. Remember that, to change the background, you must go to configuration, customization, my background, dynamic backgrounds and voila, choose the one that best suits your tastes.

