The surprises do not stop for subscribers of Microsoft’s star service, as a new game has arrived on Xbox Game Pass. Serious Sam 4 has appeared on Xbox Game Pass for consoles and PC. And now you can download and play it. This is not the only surprise we will have this week, as an email from Melissa McGamepass has “leaked” future announcements during the Game Awards that you will surely want to know. What will those announcements be?

Serious Sam is a series of Croteam first person shooters that mixes eye-catching elements for the players. Its fourth installment was released in 2020, with the promise of reaching consoles that until now had not been fulfilled.

Surprise: a new game is coming to Xbox Game Pass

Serious Sam stood out as a shooter with competent controls and large-scale battles, tons of enemies, and a multitude of weapons to mow them down. His fourth installment, released a year ago, had a mixed reception from critics. However, this is the first time that this game has reached consoles, and it is certainly great news that we can say that a new game has arrived on Xbox Xbox Pass and that is Serious Sam 4.

New signs point to Mass Effect Legendary Edition coming to Xbox Game Pass very soon

Some have speculated whether this game has arrived early to the service. A curious detail is that the game is not available for purchase, it can only be downloaded with Xbox Game Pass. It could be an ad that mistakenly ended up being available early.