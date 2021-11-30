Fast charging at 120 W seems to be here to stay. Xiaomi would be about to launch in India a new smartphone compatible with this technology, according to a certification.

Xiaomi is currently one of the companies that is betting the most on fast charges, this has been demonstrated with Hypercharge, a recharging system capable of reaching 200 W when recharging a device by cable and up to 120 W completely wireless.

At the moment, the Xiaomi 11T Pro is the Xiaomi mobile that charges the fastest, but it seems that soon it will not be the only one, since the code of a new device has appeared in a certification which will be launched in India and will probably reach the rest of the markets.





Some rumors suggest that it could be the Redmi Note 11 Pro +, a device that has been presented a while ago in China, but that it could jump into the global market at any time.

If this Redmi finally makes the leap to the Indian market, it is likely that it will also make it to the global marketHowever, it is not the only device that is in the spotlight, as the Xiaomi 11i is also among the candidates. Now we just have to wait to find out which device will be chosen that is capable of recharging at such a speed.

