Surely many of you have already decided which main dish you are going to prepare at the next family gatherings. To accompany your meat or fish recipe, we suggest this Romanoff Potato Recipe: A Luxury Garnish for Christmas.

Cooked in the oven and with a great mix of ingredients, Romanoff potatoes work well with all kinds of recipes or even serving as a starter by themselves, since they are delicious.

If you wish, you can customize your Romanoff potato recipe changing the type of cheese or adding a few cubes of bacon or ham to the mixture so that it cooks and gratin before bringing to the table.

We start by chopping the onion into fine julienne strips. Then we grate the potatoes with a grater to get a texture similar to that of the onion and we do the same operation with the cheddar cheese. We reserve half of the cheese for later and put the cheese, onion and potatoes in a bowl, seasoning to taste and stirring to mix well. We add the creme frâiche and we mix with enveloping movements. We spread the mixture among three serving size oven dishes and top with the reserved cheddar cheese. Bake at 200ºC for about 20 minutes until the top begins to brown.

With what recipes you can use Romanoff potatoes

The romanoff potatoes They are an excellent garnish for baked meat dishes, turkey and other roasted poultry, and white fish such as baked sea bass that will be the dish that we will make this Christmas Eve at my house.

