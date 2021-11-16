The Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato was presented as a concept at the end of spring 2019. A simple sample of the possibilities of the smallest of the Italian brand’s bulls, transformed into a crossover. Although it seemed that everything would remain in a simple proposal, now the leak of the commercial name reveals an intention for the finishing touch of the sports car.

It’s hard to imagine a Lamborghini Huracán converted into a crossover rolling through the streets, but the truth is that rarer things have been seen, even in tuning preparations. Although it would be a true daring on the part of the Italian firm, the truth is that the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato has more and more signs of becoming a realityat least more than two and a half years after its presentation as a concept.

At the end of spring 2019, those of Sant’Agata Bolognese advanced one of the most strident concept cars in recent years, since the Huracán not only dressed in special colors, but also It adopted an aesthetics that was not appropriate for a model in its category with the typical details typical of SUVs: arches of the wheel arches protected with dark plastics, a greater height from the body to the ground and the usual aluminum protections for the engine crankcase and the rear exhaust system, as well as an additional lighting system on the roof and the rear front hood.

Leaked receipt of the official registration of the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato name in Europe

The Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato, a sports crossover with possibilities

Now, considering that the commercial life of the Lamborghini Huracán is practically at the end, and that its replacement is already scheduled for 2024, is the ideal moment for the arrival of the special editions. The case of Hurricane Sterrato, of which a few days after its disclosure, Mauricio Reggiani -the firm’s technical director- suggested the possibility of its production in the form of an edition as limited as it is exclusive, has jumped to the fore again and after the leak of this full trade name from the European patent registry.

On these lines you can see the registration of the commercial name in the name of the Italian brand, with a validity date from the end of last October; Just a few days ago, “Hurricane Sterrato” has been untouchable. Thus, the two years that remain for the access model to the manufacturer’s range until the commercialization of its replacement is more than special, because if the Reggiani idea is fulfilled, the Bologna manufacturer can launch a special series but with much less than the 500 units initially projected, safeguarding supreme exclusivity.

Where they will not cut will be in the price, of which there was talk of an almost round figure of 240,000 Euros. The fact that two and a half years later this leak was known may be a simple coincidence, or that it was produced by Lamborghini before something else was leaked: that the production of the Huracán Sterrato is completely sold to the brand’s most demanding customers after an internal act, something that would not be really surprising either. Therefore, the next few months are more than exciting.