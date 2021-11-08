Before starting, a warning for the most puristsIf you can’t tolerate George A. Romero’s name being taken in vain, steer clear of the hilarious ‘Day of the Dead’ that SyFy just released. The series created by the nostalgic Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas is a perfect example of anti-‘The Walking Dead’ evasion.

The return of the living dead

Elinoff and Thomas are the creative team behind ‘The Banana Splits Movie’, ‘Celebrity Deathmatch’ or some more current stages of Scooby Doo or The Flintstones, so they know something about this from the series b more focused on laughter and blood than in fear and dismay. For their new proposal, they also have Steven Kostanski in production and in front of the first four episodes, something that can be seen in his beautiful approach to decomposing meat, practically video store meat.

Inspired in Romero’s zombie universe, who first brought the undead to life in the seminal 1968 film, The showrunners They offer a new apocalyptic zombie series and quite a bit of banter. ‘Day of the Dead’ follows a group of strangers who try to survive during the first 24 hours of a undead invasion in a small town that was already overloaded with conflicts.

Of course, this new day of the dead does not respond to any tension during, at least, the first half of the season, which is what we have been able to see. Of course, it is also fair to recognize that you want to go the other half of the way, because despite the fact that it has a very unattractive cast since it always allows itself to stumble over the same obstacle, its total unpretentious they make it almost irresistible.





What really matters here is witnessing how the dead come to life and return as human flesh eating zombies. In this sense, with the exception of the (very expensive) series by Frank Darabont, there is no one capable of better showing every detail of this transformation. But I must insist: whoever hopes to meet again with the increasingly better third installment of the Romero saga, should not step on this holy ground.

Although it has Romero’s logo and accreditation, here in reality what there are are each and every one of the clichés that Syfy loves to use in each and every one of its productions, highlighting above anyone the fact that all the characters are stupid. Nor should it be a problem when all we want is for them to be fed to the decaying jaws of the resurrected.





The first season aims high enough (within its modesty) to witness something more ambitious in the future, although the reception of the series is not being as pleasant as this one deserves. homage to the old golden days of horror movie shelves of the neighborhood video stores. I am afraid that if we only ask for excellence, something that I fear will take time to reappear, especially in the zombie world and even more so on television, we too will end up being devoured by the hungry jaws of demand.